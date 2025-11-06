3 Niche 1960s Bands Every Woman Wishes Her Partner Would Listen To

Do you want to impress a certain lady you admire with your extensive knowledge of niche music, but don’t know where to start? If this woman is a fan of 1960s tunes, particularly in the rock and pop genres, we’ve got you covered. Let’s look at just a few niche 1960s bands that either featured a woman in their lineup or boasted a female-leaning fanbase. At the very least, you’ll impress her with your knowledge of bands that aren’t The Beatles or Jefferson Airplane.

The Stone Poneys

I don’t know many women who love 1960s music who don’t also love Linda Ronstadt. How could you not love her? She had one of the strongest voices of the 1960s and 1970s. And her original band, The Stone Poneys, was quite good for what it was. Sadly, the group didn’t last long, but they did score at least one hit. That hit was “Different Drum” from 1967. Honestly, give the whole of Evergreen, Vol. 2 and the band’s self-titled debut album a spin. They’re both excellent works from the early folk rock days.

The Peanut Butter Conspiracy

Mixed gender bands were obviously a thing in the 1960s, but you didn’t see that many of them compared to later decades. The Peanut Butter Conspiracy might just be the most underrated of them all, especially in the psych-rock and psych-pop scenes. This band had a pretty big female fan base back in the day, likely because of lead singer Barbara Robison’s gorgeous voice. This band only lasted a few years, ending in 1970. Their three albums are all essential listening, in my opinion. Just be ready for a heady trip with each one.

The Seekers

Another gal-fronted band makes this list, this time in the pop space with cozy singer Judith Durham. The Seekers aren’t exactly the most niche of the 1960s bands we’ve mentioned thus far, and they’re definitely too underrated nowadays to ignore. Formed in Australia in 1962, this group is about as warm and comforting as it gets. They enjoyed a ton of hits in their native country, but only a handful made it to the Hot 100. If you have to start somewhere, I’d recommend the albums Come The Day from 1966 or Hide & Seekers from 1964.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images