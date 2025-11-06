Marc Anthony Defends Bad Bunny, Offers Singer Advice Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Marc Anthony is showing his support for Bad Bunny. In the wake of controversy following the singer’s selection as the Super Bowl halftime show performer, Anthony praised Bad Bunny.

“He’s not there because he’s lucky,” Anthony told Rolling Stone of Bad Bunny, who’s the most streamed artist in the world. “He’s there based on merit and everything that he’s accomplished. I mean, his numbers are just astronomical.”

Before Bad Bunny steps onto the coveted stage, Anthony revealed what words of wisdom he’s offered to the singer.

“Every time I talk to him, I tell him to just to be responsible with the risk [and] with the responsibility that he’s taking on, because I’m sure for him, he sees this as a massive responsibility to represent not only his culture, but his music,” Anthony said. “He’s going to work that much harder to bring an amazing show and I’m looking forward to it.”

So much so, in fact, that Anthony said he’ll be present at the big game.

“I’ll definitely be there and I’ll be the first one cheering him on… I’m really looking forward to seeing what he brings to the table, because he’s extremely innovative,” he said. “So I can only imagine what he’s going to do with the tools of what the Super Bowl production brings to the table.”

Anthony further noted that the fellow Puerto Rican singer “reminds me of me when I was younger.”

He’s just done things his way and he’s having fun with it,” Anthony said. “I’m proud of what he’s been able to accomplish in terms of spreading his gospel and that type of music, and the level he’s taken it to.”

Bad Bunny Super Bowl Controversy

Anthony hasn’t been the only person to speak out on Bad Bunny’s behalf. Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, and others have all publicly praised the singer. Despite that, some people have not been as happy about him landing the gig.

An online petition even surfaced, calling on George Strait to replace Bad Bunny as the halftime performer. As of publishing time, it has garnered more than 100,000 signatures.

However, both NFL commissioner Roger Goddell and Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation produces the halftime show, have spoken out in support of Bad Bunny.

“I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism. It’s pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching,” Goddell told the press. “We’re confident it’s going to be a great show. He understands the platform that he’s on, and I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment.”

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for LARAS





