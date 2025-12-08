3 No. 1 Hits From 1964 You Might Not Remember Because They Aren’t by The Beatles

The year 1964 was dominated by one band: The Beatles. In that year alone, The Beatles scored six of their 20 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits. The six No. 1 hits The Beatles scored in 1964 were “I Want To Hold Your Hand”, “She Loves You”, “Can’t Buy Me Love”, “Love Me Do”, “A Hard Day’s Night”, and “I Feel Fine”.

As a result of their dominance, 1964 in music history is known as the year of The Beatles. However, there is a surplus of great music from that year. That being so, here are three No. 1 hits from 1964 you just might not remember.

“Leader Of The Pack” by The Shangri-Las

Released on September 20, 1964, The Shangri-Las’s single “Leader Of The Pack” debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 86. A little over a month later, the single climbed its way all the way to the top of the chart and peaked at No. 1. It was The Shangri-Las’ only No. 1 hit on the Hot 100.

In 1964 and the years following it, this song was likely a pretty big deal. However, as decades have passed, the masses have unfortunately forgotten about this song. Although it’s worth remembering, as this single is an early 1960s pop staple.

“My Guy” by Mary Wells

Aside from The Beatles and the British Invasion, the biggest phenomenon transpiring in music in 1964 was the soul music coming out of Motown Records. In the early 60s, Motown introduced the world to the likes of The Supremes, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, and Mary Wells.

Mary Wells’ biggest all-time hit is her 1964 single, “My Guy”, which was released in May of that year. After its release, the single peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100. It was Mary Wells’ first and only No. 1 single on the chart, and it is what solidified her as a major player in the history of Motown Records.

“A World Without Love” by Peter And Gordon

Thanks to our title, this is a fairly comical selection, given that Paul McCartney wrote this track. Regardless, we bet you don’t remember this song, as The Beatles’ reign has since overshadowed it. Released in February of 1964, “A World Without Love” became a smash hit in the United States and the signature song of Peter And Gordon.

Following its release, this debut single reached No. 1 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on the United Kingdom singles chart. At the end of the year, Billboard ranked it as the 30th biggest hit of that year. While this hit belongs to Peter And Gordon, the song is also a testament to the level at which McCartney was performing during that year.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns