4 Massive Motown Hits That Made It to the Airwaves in 1965

By the middle of the 60s, Motown was pretty much an unstoppable machine. Not only did the label boast some of the most popular artists of the day, but they also could call on incredible songwriters, instrumentalists, and producers to make it happen.

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In 1965, the label was a constant fixture on the pop charts. Who could forget these four memorable Motown hits from that year?

“I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Punch)” by The Four Tops

Each of the top acts at Motown possessed some special flavor that set it apart from the other artists on the label. In the case of The Four Tops, they boasted a lead singer in Levi Stubbs, whose guttural growl could go deep beneath the surface of the lyrics. “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” displayed just what this quality could do to a song. You could easily imagine the track, written by the unstoppable Holland-Dozier-Holland triumvirate, coming off as a smooth trifle. In Stubbs’ hands, it sounds like a desperate plea for connection. This was one of Motown’s biggest hits of all, making it to the top spot on two separate occasions in 1965.

“My Girl” by The Temptations

It can’t be overstated how Motown benefited from team players all over the roster. Smokey Robinson, already an established superstar, easily could have recorded “My Girl”. After all, he wrote the classic song. Instead, he saw it as an ideal vehicle for The Temptations. In particular, he wanted a song that would showcase David Ruffin as lead vocalist. The song has it right where it wants you once you hear those opening notes from legendary Funk Brothers’ bassist James Jamerson. You then get the luscious give-and-take between Ruffin’s emotional lead vocal and the ever-smooth backing from the rest of The Temptations. When people think of Motown, this is likely one of the first songs that comes to mind.

“Stop! In The Name Of Love” by The Supremes

Sometimes, the best songs come from lived-in experience. At least that’s where the title for “Stop! In The Name Of Love” originated for songwriter Lamont Dozier. He apparently uttered something very similar to that phrase while in an argument with his then-girlfriend. One wonders if he took a pause from the drama to write the phrase down. In any case, he crafted it into a fantastic song with co-writers Eddie and Brian Holland. The Supremes were Motown’s go-to female group, which was understandable with the assured effervescence of Diana Ross leading the way. As Ross hits all the emotional notes, the production milks every last bit of excitement out of the scenario.

“I’ll Be Doggone” by Marvin Gaye

Here’s another example of a song that simply couldn’t miss when you consider the wealth of talent involved with the recording. Smokey Robinson wrote the song with fellow Miracles Warren Moore and Marv Taplin.

Taplin also contributed guitar, while backing vocals came from both The Miracles and The Andantes, who were Motown’s in-house female singing group. And you can’t take for granted the excellence of the Funk Brothers playing behind those vocals. Of course, when you put Marvin Gaye out in front, with vocals here that come off as undeniably smooth even as the lyrics get ornery, all the rest is going to lock into place.

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