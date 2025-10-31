3 No. 1 Singles From 1988 That Might Just Surprise You

When we think of top-charting singles from any given year, ideas of bubblegum pop or high-wattage stars likely leap into the mind. Madonna, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, The Beatles—these are the chart-toppers we are familiar with. But then again, sometimes surprising names enter the lofty stratosphere. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight here today. We wanted to take a look at three songs from male artists that hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1988. While you might expect some different names on this list, it’s these three acts that managed to rocket into the top spot. Indeed, these are three No. 1 singles from 1988 you might not expect.

“Don’t Worry, Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin from ‘Simple Pleasures’ (1988)

Bobby McFerrin’s signature song, “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”, hit the No. 1 spot in 1988 upon the release of his LP that year, Simple Pleasures. It’s one of the best singles to come out of 1988. And hearing the track today, one might be surprised that such a positive track garnered the top position. It’s a song that many children learn early on in pre-school. But that’s just it! McFerrin wasn’t trying to write a pop hit. He was trying to write a song that spoke to our souls, our inner child. He whistled and used his sweet voice to connect with us all! It’s not an easy thing to replicate, but McFerrin pulled it off.

“Bad Medicine” by Bon Jovi from ‘New Jersey’ (1988)

For music fans today, Bon Jovi is likely the biggest and most well-known name on this list. But even he pales in comparison to the luminous artists like Michael Jackson, Madonna, Whitney Houston, and others who you might expect to have earned a No. 1 track in 1988. Nevertheless, the glam rockers from New Jersey scored a chart-topper thanks to their party song, “Bad Medicine”.

“Every Rose Has Its Thorn” by Poison from ‘Open Up and Say… Ahh!’ (1988)

Speaking of glam rock, Poison was known for their rollicking tunes in the 1980s. Songs that made you want to scream and shout. But it’s this slower offering, this reflective, acoustic-driven track that hit No. 1 for the hard-living group. Lead vocalist Bret Michaels puts his heart on his sleeve for this supremely sing-along-able hit single.

