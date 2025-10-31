3 Songs by Reba McEntire That Should Have Been No. 1 Hits

Reba McEntire has released a lot of singles in her career. The 70-year-old released her first single, “I Don’t Want To Be A One Night Stand“, in 1976. While it took McEntire a while to have a hit at radio, once she did, her streak kept going. McEntire has had 25 No. 1 hits. But in her 50-year career, which is still going strong, there were several more that should have made it to the top, but did not, including these three songs.

“Fancy”

It’s hard to believe, but “Fancy” didn’t make it to No. 1. The song, released in 1991, peaked for McEntire in the Top 10. But even though it’s not counted as one of her No. 1 singles, it’s still the song that McEntire says is a fan favorite, and once she still uses to end her shows.

“I love rags-to-riches stories,” McEntire tells Country Living. “‘Cinderella’, ‘Annie Get Your Gun’, all poverty and then make it big in the world.”

“Well, she did, too,” she adds. “Fancy—she had a lot going against her and she persevered and moved on.”

“Fancy” is also where McEntire’s now-famous red dress began.

“I’m Gonna Take That Mountain”

“I’m Gonna Take That Mountain” is a powerful and positive song that McEntire includes on her 2003 Room To Breathe album.

Written by Jerry Salley and Melissa Peirce, the song says, “I’m gonna take that mountain / Ain’t nothing gonna slow me down / There ain’t no way around it / Gonna leave it level with the ground / I ain’t just gonna cross it, climb it, fight it / I’m gonna take that mountain.”

With such a strong message, it’s surprising that “I’m Gonna Take That Mountain” didn’t even reach the Top 10.

“What Do You Say”

McEntire released “What Do You Say”, written by Neil Thrasher and Michael Dulaney, in 1999. The song, and accompanying video, is a poignant story about being unsure what to say in hard moments, including bidding a final farewell to a loved one.

The emotional song says in part, “Her every breath is weaker than the last / And lately when she sleeps she talks about the past. / Her husband knows she’s tired of holding on / She looks at him and says ‘I want to go home’ / What do you say in a moment like this / When you can’t find the words to tell it like it is / Just close your eyes and let your heart lead the way. Oh what do you say.”

“What Do You Say” didn’t reach No. 1 for Reba McEntire. But it did become a Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images