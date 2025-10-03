3 No. 1 Singles From 1989 Frontmen You Might Not Remember

These days, there is a lot of talk about the 1990s. Young people all over the world are remembering what that seminal decade was all about. As the years ticked down to the 21st century, the 90s provided some of the greatest music and culture the 20th century ever witnessed. But what about the year right before the 90s? What about 1989?

Yes, let’s not forget about that crucial 12 months before the 90s dawned. Here below, we wanted to explore three songs from frontmen in 1989 that hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Just in case you forgot—these are some of the artists who were winning the day back then. Indeed, these are three chart-topping singles from 1989 by male artists you might not totally remember today.

“Batdance” by Prince from ‘Batman’ (1989)

In the 1980s, soundtracks were huge. But when Prince took on the job of creating the soundtrack for the highly anticipated Batman movie in 1989, minds were truly blown. It was a perfect storm of talent from Prince to actor Michael Keaton to director Tim Burton. And when the soundtrack finally came out, Prince garnered a No. 1 song for his efforts, “Batdance”. The kitschy rock number was a fan—and bat—favorite.

“We Didn’t Start The Fire” by Billy Joel from ‘Storm Front’ (1989)

Fans of Billy Joel know this song. It’s one of his most popular, along with tunes like “Piano Man” and “Uptown Girl”. But at the same time, the track may not be top of mind for most music fans in the world. That’s where we come in! We wanted to remind both Billy Joel fans and music listeners at large that Joel was a phenomenon in the 80s and of the numerous No. 1 hits he earned, this one topped the charts in 1989. It’s one that’s super fun to sing along to even today!

“How Am I Supposed To Live Without You” by Michael Bolton from ‘Soul Provider’ (1989)

Michael Botlon took a lot of flack from some music listeners in the 80s. But the man can sing. Sure he boasted long hair. Sure, he was passionate in his songs—perhaps a little too passionate. But if you woke up one morning with Bolton’s singing prowess, you would thank your lucky stars and head directly to the recording studio to make your first million. Indeed, in 89, the singer released the No. 1 track, “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You”, a cover of a song released originally by artist Laura Branigan.

