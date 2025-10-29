3 Non-Classic Rock Albums From the 1960s That Hit No. 1

In the 1960s, you couldn’t swing a yo-yo without hitting a rock band. And if you go through the history of the decade, you’ll see that seemingly every rock band from the era earned a No. 1 hit album on the Billboard Hot 200—from The Beatles to The Beach Boys. Of course, that’s exaggeration—but it’s not one to say that rock dominated the 60s.

Still, in between all that success, a few non-rock acts did bubble up and hit the top spot on the Top 200. That’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to highlight three acts from the decade that hit No. 1 that you most certainly wouldn’t call rock. Indeed, these are three non-classic rock albums from the 1960s that hit No. 1 in the decade.

‘Ode To Billie Joe’ by Bobbie Gentry (1967)

Thank goodness for Bobbie Gentry! Country music is a beautiful thing for many reasons, including its roots in tradition. But it can be hard for some artists to break that tradition while still trying to participate in it. Not Gentry. The country star who sang about drunk husbands and birth control throughout her career earned a No. 1 album in 1967 right out of the gate thanks to her debut, Ode To Billie Joe. What a star.

‘Whipped Cream And Other Delights’ by Herb Alpert’s Tijuana Brass (1965)

There aren’t many perfect albums in the world, but this is surely one of them. Incredibly, trumpeter Herb Alpert released five albums in the 1960s that hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. The mood he set, the sound he offered with his Tijuana Brass—in some ways, that was the signature sound of the era. This bright, bubbly, lounge sound. Alpert personified it, and he garnered great success from it. For those unaware, just put Whipped Cream And Other Delights on and bask in his vibes.

‘Johnny Cash At San Quentin’ by Johnny Cash (1969)

Of course, Johnny Cash was already a star before he recorded this unique live album in a prison. But this is likely the record that made Cash eternal. With him in front of a swath of criminals, the Man in Black played his locomotive-like songs, and they gave him the adoration that only a rough-and-tumble sort can. It was somehow perfect. Cash was made a legend by the people. And he remains so today, thanks, in part, to this LP, which hit No. 1 and stayed there for four weeks upon its release.

Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images