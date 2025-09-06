3 Nostalgic Songs From 1970 That Will Never Get Old

Do you yearn for simpler times and (arguably) better music? The year 1970 produced hits that would set the musical tone for the rest of the decade, and I’m a big fan of the following three nostalgic songs, specifically. Let’s take a walk down memory lane, shall we? You probably know all of these songs by heart, especially if you were alive to hear them debut.

“Let It Be” by The Beatles

“Let It Be” could easily be considered the most famous song of the 1970s. It’s one of the band’s final songs, the title track of their final album, and an endlessly rewarding tune that has stood the test of time. Written by Paul McCartney, “Let It Be” features so many amazing elements that made The Beatles as good as they were. George Harrison’s guitar solo is stunning. McCartney takes on quite a few roles, singing lead and playing a variety of instruments. It’s a classic that will absolutely never get old.

“Black Magic Woman” by Santana

“Black Magic Woman” by Santana is one of the band’s most famous songs, but it actually isn’t “their” song. The original “Black Magic Woman” is a Fleetwood Mac classic that was released in 1968. I love the OG version, but Santana’s 1970 version has a special place in my heart as well. While the original song did well in the UK, Santana’s electrifying Latin rock rendition was a huge hit stateside, hitting No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1970. It’s packed with Carlos Santana’s finest solos, and I continue to find fresh interest in this song, years after it was first released.

“War Pigs” by Black Sabbath

This is one of my favorite Black Sabbath songs. And it’s also one of the most nostalgic songs to come out in the year 1970. “War Pigs” is a killer heavy metal anti-war protest song, and there’s no song that would have been better-suited to open up Paranoid than this one. A songwriting effort that involved the entire band, “War Pigs” has been used countless times through the years as a protest song, proving that Black Sabbath never really went out of style. If you’re mad about the state of the world, this song will probably amp you up. Ozzy Osbourne’s vocals are on another level here.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images