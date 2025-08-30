On This Day in 1969, the Band Formerly Known as “Earth” Changes Its Name to “Black Sabbath”

Unless you’re a diehard early British heavy metal fan, this might just be news to you. Black Sabbath wasn’t always Black Sabbath. In fact, the now-legendary rock band had a couple of names before they landed on the latter.

This is far from the only example of megafamous bands changing their name. Van Halen was originally “Rat Salad.” Led Zeppelin was originally “The New Yardbirds.” Pearl Jam was originally “Mookie Blaylock.” (I’m not kidding.) The list goes on. And before Black Sabbath was Black Sabbath, they went by the name “Earth”. But all that changed on August 30, 1969.

Black Sabbath’s Journey To Find the Perfect Band Name

On this very day in 1969, the Birmingham rock band formerly known as Earth took to the stage. There, their lead singer, Ozzy Osbourne, announced to the audience that their new name was now “Black Sabbath.” It was technically the second time that the band had changed its name. When they first formed in 1968, they were known as The Polka Tulk Blues Band. Later that year, they changed their name to Earth.

The origins of that insane original name have been more or less lost to time. Some say “The Polka Tulk Blues Band” was inspired by a talcum powder brand, while others claim it was inspired by the name of an Indian clothing shop in Birmingham. Either way, the name didn’t stick for long. They shortened it to “Polka Tulk” before changing it entirely to Earth.

Apparently, Osbourne hated the name “Earth,” according to his autobiography I Am Ozzy. It wouldn’t be long before the band, then a growing local act in Birmingham, would change their name again. Plus, allegedly, there was another English band that went by the name Earth, so it was necessary to change the name to avoid confusion while touring.

According to lore, there was a movie theater across the street from where the band rehearsed. At the time, it was showing the early 60s Italian horror film, Black Sabbath. The group watched people line up to see the movie and got inspired to write the lyrics to the song “Black Sabbath”, which was also partly inspired by the work of writer Dennis Wheatley and Geezer Butler’s sleep paralysis demon, apparently.

From there, the band went into a darker direction with their music, and they were inspired to change their band name to the title of their signature song in August 1969. They announced the name change during a performance in Workington, England, on this day in 1969, and the rest is history.

