Morgan Wallen Attempts To Recreate MLB Legend’s Iconic Bat Flip, Accidentally Hits His Wife

Continuing to rule the country music charts, Morgan Wallen nabbed his third straight No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with May 2025’s I’m the Problem. Continuing to promote his latest work, the Country Music Association’s reigning Entertainer of the Year is crossing North America on his highly-acclaimed I’m the Problem Tour. Proving that he didn’t earn that award by accident, Wallen’s iconic walkouts have become a highlight for fans. However, the “Cowgirls” hitmaker’s grand entrance went south ahead of his Friday (Sept. 5) show at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Jose Bautista Joined Morgan Wallen in Toronto

For his pre-show walkouts, Morgan Wallen tends to select someone whose fame rivals his own, particularly in any given city. José Bautista was a natural choice for the Canadian city. For 10 seasons, Toronto Blue Jays fans packed Rogers Centre to cheer on “Joey Bats.” His 2015 “bat flip” following a go-ahead three-run homer against the Texas Rangers has become immortalized in Internet meme lore. That night, he swaggered toward the stage alongside the country star,

Clearly wanting to replicate the iconic moment, Wallen accepted Bautista’s bat, swung it around, and chucked it away in an attempt to imitate the MLB legend’s bat flip. Except we’re pretty sure that Bautista never accidentally his own wife, which is exactly what happened to Neisha Bautista as she filmed from her seat. You can hear her react with audible surprise in the video below.

Bring On the Chair Jokes

As footage spread of Morgan Wallen’s mishap, many social media users found it impossible to resist the parallels between this incident and the country megastar’s April 2024 arrest. “At least it’s not a chair this time,” one X/Twitter user joked.

“You’d think he’d learn his lesson on throwing things,” added another. Fans, of course, are poking fun at the incident where “Whiskey Glasses” singer pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment last December—seven months after witnesses said he threw a chair from the sixth floor of Eric Church’s bar on Broadway.

For her part, Neisha seemed to take it in stride. “When Morgan Wallen bat flips your husband’s bat and hits you,” she captioned a video to her Instagram Stories, adding a cry-laughing face emoji.

