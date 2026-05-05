3 Nostalgic Songs From 1976 That Make Me Want To Travel Back in Time

The 1970s had a wide variety of music, from dance songs to love songs and more. These three nostalgic rock songs all came out in 1976. They are so good, they make me wish I could go back in time.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Let Your Love Flow” by The Bellamy Brothers

The Bellamy Brothers, made up of David Bellamy and Howard Bellamy, likely had no idea the impact “Let Your Love Flow” would have on them and music as a whole. The duo’s debut single, “Let Your Love Flow” became an international crossover hit.

Written by Larry E. Williams, the feel-good song says, “Just let your love flow like a mountain stream / And let your love grow with the smallest of dreams / And let your love show, and you’ll know what I mean / It’s the season / Let your love fly like a bird on a wing / And let your love bind you to all living things / And let your love shine, and you’ll know what I mean / That’s the reason.”

More than 50 years later, The Bellamy Brothers still perform the song in their live shows. In 2025, it was used by Budweiser for a Super Bowl commercial.

“Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright)” by Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart includes “Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright)” on his A Night On The Town project. Written by Stewart, “Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright)” says, “Kick off your shoes and sit right down / Loosen off that pretty French gown / Let me pour you a good long drink / Ooh baby, don’t you hesitate ’cause / Tonight’s the night / It’s gonna be alright / ‘Cause I love you, girl / Ain’t nobody gonna stop us now.“

An eight-week No. 1 hit, “Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright)” remains among Stewart’s most successful singles.

“Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry

Wild Cherry’s “Play That Funky Music” can still be sung word for word by fans, decades later. The group’s only No. 1 single, “Play That Funky Music” lead singer Rob Parissi is the sole writer of the song.

“Play That Funky Music” says, “Yeah they were dancin’ and singin’ / And movin’ to the groovin’ / And just when it hit me / Somebody turned around and shouted / ‘Play that funky music, white boy / Play that funky music right / Play that funky music, white boy / Lay down that boogie / And play that funky music ’til you die.’”

Wild Cherry did receive a Grammy nomination for “Play That Funky Music”. Although they released several other singles, nothing came close to the success of “Play That Funky Music”.

Photo by Ellen Poppinga – K & K/Redferns