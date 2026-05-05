88 Years Ago, the “First Lady of the Banjo” Was Born—a Member of One of Country Music’s First Families

On this day (May 5) in 1938, Veronica “Roni” Stoneman was born in Washington, D.C. She was born into country music royalty. Her father, Ernest “Pop” Stoneman, was one of the first musicians to make a living with his talents. The family’s band also took part in the Bristol Sessions, which have been called the Big Bang of Country Music. Roni learned to play the banjo at a young age and joined the family band as soon as she was old enough to do so. Later in her career, she joined the cast of the hit country music variety show Hee Haw, where she shared her musical and comedic talents with millions of viewers.

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Pop Stoneman laid the groundwork for the family when he recorded “The Sinking of the Titanic” in 1924. It sold more than a million copies. His success enticed Ralph Peer, a producer for the Victor Talking Machine Company, to host recording sessions in Bristol, Tennessee, in the summer of 1927. The Bristol Sessions saw the Carter Family, Jimmie Rodgers, and The Stonemans step into a makeshift studio and cut the songs that became the foundation of country music. A few years later, the Stoneman family lost everything during the Great Depression. However, after a win on a quiz show in the 1950s, they were able to put the band back together.

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Stoneman joined her family’s band in 1957. According to Remind Magazine, the band soon hit the road. Then, a decade after Roni joined the band, they won the first-ever CMA Award for Vocal Group of the Year. Unfortunately, Ernest Stoneman died in 1968. Two years later, the family band broke up, and Roni embarked on a solo career.

Roni Stoneman Joins the Hee Haw Cast

By the early 1970s, Roni Stoneman was one of the best banjo players in the United States. According to the Turtle Hill Banjo Company, she was also the first woman to play banjo on a bluegrass recording. Those who were familiar with the music knew of her talent. However, few knew how funny she was. They learned, though, when she joined the cast of Hee Haw.

During her time on the show, Stoneman played banjo, sang, and flexed her comedic muscles. Her most memorable character was Ida-Lee Nagger. She was an integral part of the cast for nearly twenty years.

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