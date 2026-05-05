3 Times a One-Hit Wonder From 1975 Was Actually a Perfect Song

If you’re a fan of a one-hit wonder on our list of 1975 one-hit wonders that are “perfect,” you probably agree with that sentiment. Each of these songs that graced the airwaves that year has all the best parts of their respective genre. The innovation of synth-pop, the outlaw spirit of outlaw country, and the groove of disco.

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Perfection comes down to personal opinion. But I doubt many would disagree that these solitary hits are perfect from start to finish.

“Autobahn” by Kraftwerk from ‘Autobahn’

Kraftwerk was at the forefront of electronic music back in the 1970s. And their biggest global hit remains the song “Autobahn”. This song first made an appearance on the 1974 album of the same name. However, it wasn’t released as a single until early 1975. From there, it was a fast hit, reaching No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the Top 40 across Canada, the UK, South Africa, and much of Europe. Kraftwerk were enormously ahead of their time and continued to hit the charts in Germany, Austria, and the UK for decades. But “Autobahn” remains their only song to hit the Top 40 in the US.

“I’m Not Lisa” by Jessi Colter from ‘I’m Jessi Colter’

It’s no secret that outlaw country music as a genre was a boy’s club. Jessi Colter was one of the few women who embodied the outlaw spirit in her brand of country tunes. I still think she’s way too underrated, honestly. She did have one pretty major hit, though, in the 1975 song “I’m Not Lisa”. This is an amazing outlaw country song that deserves to be as revered as hits by Waylon Jennings (Colter’s husband) and Willie Nelson. Sadly, “I’m Not Lisa”, at No. 4, remains her only single as a lead artist to make it to the Top 40 on the Hot 100 chart.

“The Hustle” by Van McCoy from ‘Disco Baby’

Is there a disco song out there as memorable and enduring as this energetic banger from Van McCoy? I’m not sure there is. This disco one-hit wonder from 1975 is a perfect example of what the genre was putting out in the 1970s, and it remains McCoy’s most famous song. “The Hustle” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and the Hot Soul Singles charts, and McCoy never scored another Top 40 hit on the Hot 100 again. Totally unfair, in my opinion.

Photo by Maurice Seymour/Kraftwerk/Getty Images