The Eagles End Festival Performance Early Due to “Medical Episode”

On Saturday night, The Eagles played a set at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana. It was the group’s first time playing a venue other than their Las Vegas Sphere residency in nearly two years.

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However, when one of the band’s members started having a medical episode, the performance had to be cut short by about 20 minutes.

According to NOLA, the band’s pianist was having health issues onstage.

“In the latter half of the show, the band’s piano player reportedly suffered some sort of medical episode and couldn’t continue to perform,” the site reports. “Without him, the band had to skip the piano-heavy ‘Desperado.’”

The group, however, was able to get to some of their other popular hits. This meant performances of “Seven Bridges Road” and “Heartache Tonight”, as well as selections from band members’ solo catalogs.

When Will the Eagles Finally Say ‘Goodbye?’

In July of 2023, The Eagles announced they would be embarking on their “Long Goodbye” tour, starting in September of that year.

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds,” the group shared in a statement. “Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle.”

In February, The Eagles announced they were adding a third leg to their farewell tour. The third run initially included dates at Atlanta’s Truist Park, Nashville’s FirstBank Stadium at Vanderbilt University, and Arlington, Texas’ Globe Life Field. More dates and Sphere performances have been scheduled since.

In an interview with CBS, Eagles frontrunner Don Henley alluded to finally wrapping things up.

“You know, I think this year will probably be it,” he shared. “I’ve said things like that before, but I feel like we’re getting toward the end. And that will be fine, too.”

Henley also admitted, though, that to their credit, The Eagles have had quite the run. “Our first record came out in ’72,” Henley said. “Fifty-three years of playing for people. So it’s… you know, it’s been a miraculous run.”

Photo by: Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns