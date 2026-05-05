Grammy-Winning Country Band Returns With New Lineup After Frontman’s Death: “Music Is the Medicine”

Just last December, The Mavericks prepared to celebrate their rich legacy at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. But sadly, the event was missing a crucial member after Raul Malo was hospitalized due to his battle with colon cancer. With his bandmates performing for him one last time, the singer passed away on December 8. Having stepped away from the spotlight to grieve their friend, The Mavericks recently announced a new tour that will forever keep Malo’s memory alive.

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Posting the news on social media, The Mavericks first took a moment to reiterate the pain they felt after losing Malo. “The immeasurable loss of our leader, friend, and irreplaceable brother Raul has been as difficult as you can imagine. We know that we can never replace Raul… but we can still, in bold spirit, continue to play this joyous music, and celebrate The Mavericks’ legacy together. We are all wanting to find a way to heal, and in the best way we know how to. Music is the medicine.”

Knowing the impact music can have on those mourning, the band didn’t want to replace their “brother” in the band. Instead, they called on James Otto and Emily West to fill in as guest vocalists for The Mavericks and Friends: The Music Lives On Tour.

[RELATED: The Mavericks Played Two Benefit Shows at the Ryman in Raul Malo’s Honor Just Days Before His Death]

The Mavericks Thank Fans For Love And Support

As for the tour, it will kick off on July 17 in Kansas City, Missouri. From there, The Mavericks head to states like North Carolina, Texas, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Florida, and New York. For now, the tour is scheduled to conclude on November 14 in Madison, Wisconsin.

For those looking to snag a ticket to see The Mavericks, a presale event will take place on Wednesday, May 6, at 11:00 a.m. ET. For the general public, tickets go on sale starting on Friday, May 8, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Although The Mavericks shared their excitement to get back on stage, the band also thanked the fans for supporting them over the last few months. “We’d like to first extend our deepest thanks to our family, all our friends, our crew, fellow bandmates and all of YOU, our great fans. Your words of love and show of support for the Mavericks and our dear brother Raul over these past couple of years has been nothing short of amazing, heartfelt and much appreciated.”

With the band heading out on tour, the concerts offer a unique way for fans and The Mavericks to process the loss of Malo while carrying his legacy forward.

(Photo by Ross Gilmore/Redferns via Getty Images)