3 Nostalgic Songs From the 1960s That Will Make You Homesick for the American South

In the mood for some nostalgic songs from the 1960s that just feel like the American South? If you grew up in Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, or any other state in the American South around the 1960s, you probably know these three tunes by heart already. Let’s get a little nostalgic, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“Jackson” by Johnny Cash and June Carter

The original song came from The Kingston Trio back in 1963, but Johnny Cash and June Carter’s version of “Jackson” is the one most people likely remember. Released in 1967, “Jackson” has to be one of the most well-known country duets in the genre’s history. And it’s a playful little ode to the city of Jackson. However, it’s still up for debate on which Jackson is actually the subject of the tune. Billy Edd Wheeler, who wrote the song, said he didn’t have a specific city in mind, but just liked the way “Jackson” sounded as a word. Though, most assume the song is about the Tennessee city or the Mississippi city.

“Guitar Man” by Jerry Reed

Remember in 1967, this souring tale of a guitarist who travels around states like Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama in search of a place to perform his music is an absolutely legendary song. Elvis Presley famously covered this song (accompanied by Reed) and peaked a few spots higher than the original version at No. 43. But, to be honest, I think Reed’s original version is something special in itself. Though, both versions are certainly nostalgic.

“Georgia On My Mind” by Ray Charles

We just had to include a little bit of Georgia love on this list. “Georgia On My Mind” by Ray Charles is one of the most nostalgic songs of the early 1960s, and it’s also a memorable tune about one of the American South’s finest states. This soul-leaning country tune was actually a cover of a very old traditional pop song written in the early 1930s by Stuart Gorrell and Hoagy Carmichael. It has been covered by quite a few people through the years. But, honestly, nothing beats Charles’ version from 1960. Audiences at the time certainly agreed, as this song made it all the way to the top of the Hot 100 chart.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images