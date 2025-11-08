3 Nostalgic Songs From the 1970s That Influenced Who You Became as a Person

Did you grow up listening to music in the 1970s, particularly the early 1970s? If so, some of the tunes you jammed out to as a kid or young adult might have influenced who you became as a person. Music has a funny way of doing that, after all. Let’s look at just three nostalgic songs from the early 1970s that just might have had a hand in forming who you became as a person.

“Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon & Garfunkel

If you go through life with the mindset that sacrifice and perseverance will get you through even the toughest of times, there’s a chance you really resonated with the 1970 hit “Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon & Garfunkel.

The pop-meets-gospel tune “Bridge Over Troubled Water” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1970 and did similarly well globally. The song also scored a whopping five Grammy Awards in 1971.

“Imagine” by John Lennon and The Plastic Ono Band

Few songs from the 1970s have stood the test of time quite like “Imagine” by former Beatle John Lennon. It’s a call for hope, a prayer for a world where there is no war, poverty, bigotry, or struggle. If you have a strong sense of justice now, there’s a chance this hit from 1971 influenced you as a person.

“Imagine” ended up being Lennon’s best-selling single of his solo career, and it peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 chart that year.

“Let It Be” by The Beatles

Alright, maybe I’m overdoing it with The Beatles mentions on such a short list. But this song is really influential, not just to musicians, but to listeners who first heard it as youngins’ back in 1970. The title track from the Fab Four’s final album, “Let It Be” offers a hopeful and inspiring message about how to face adversity in one’s life. If you’re the kind of person who faces problems objectively and calmly, with a healthy level of control, you might have learned how to “let it be” through this amazing piece of work from 1970.

“Let It Be” is one of the most nostalgic songs from the early 1970s. After it was released, this soothing soft rock debuted at No. 6 on the Hot 100 chart before topping the chart for two weeks.

Photo by Hans J. Hoffmann/ullstein bild via Getty Images