3 Times Alan Jackson Took a Stand in Country Music (and Won)

When Alan Jackson released his freshman album, Here in the Real World, in 1990, he had no idea that he would one day be regarded as one of the most influential country music artists of all time. In the 35 years since then, Jackson has remained true to who he is, while refusing to bow to trends within the genre. He has also made a name for himself for standing up for what he believes in. These three times Alan Jackson took a stand in country music, and won in a big, big way.

Videos by American Songwriter

Alan Jackson Defends George Jones at the CMA Awards

At the 1999 CMA Awards, Alan Jackson was invited to perform his current single, “Pop A Top”, in its entirety. George Jones’ “Choices” single was nominated for Single of the Year. Sadly, Jones was told he could only perform an abbreviated version of the song, an invitation Jones declined.

Jones ultimately refused to attend the ceremony. Jackson heard about the situation, which he felt was insulting to Jones. To honor the legendary singer, Jackson began performing his “Pop A Top” single, suddenly changing to sing Jones’ “Choices” instead.

“What he did meant more to me than I could ever say,” Jones later says (via Country Universe). “I was watching the show. And when he began singing ‘Choices,’ it moved my wife Nancy and me both to tears. He made a huge statement on my behalf, and on behalf of traditional country music, and didn’t worry about what the consequences might be.”

Alan Jackson Releases “Murder On Music Row” With George Strait

In 2000, Jackson joined his good friend, George Strait, to sing “Murder On Music Row”. Written by Larry Cordle and Larry Shell, the song is about the changes country music has undergone, and not necessarily for the better.

In “Murder On Music Row“, Jackson sings, “The almighty dollar and the lust for worldwide fame / Slowly killed tradition, and for that someone should hang / They all say ‘Not guilty,’ but the evidence will show / That murder was committed down on Music Row.”

Interestingly, although the song was never officially released as a single, it still became a Top 40 hit for Strait and Jackson.

Alan Jackson’s Drummer Plays Air Drums During Live Performance

Jackson is a stickler for doing what is right, even if it isn’t always the easiest. So in 1994, when Jackson was told to perform to a pre-recorded track, Jackson made sure he got the last laugh.

Jackson was performing “Gone Country”, his current single, seemingly with everything going according to plan. Although he never made an official announcement about the track, eagle-eyed fans quickly realized that the drummer was playing without any drumsticks.

Jackson also performed wearing a Hank Williams Jr. shirt, a nod to one of the pioneers of country music.

“A fan gave me this shirt,” Jackson explains (via The Boot). “I just saw it in the closet before I came out here this weekend. I grabbed it and said, ‘I’m gonna wear it for my song, ‘Gone Country’. Hank’s country.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images