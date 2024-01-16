Carrie Underwood and 4-Year-Old Son Jacob Marvel at the Scenery on a Snow-Covered Nashville Day

Snow began falling through much of Tennessee on Sunday (January 14) and is still falling today (January 16). The higher-than-average snowfall turned the Volunteer State into a winter wonderland. Many are worried about the issues that the blanket of white can cause. However, Carrie Underwood’s four-year-old son Jacob couldn’t be happier about the current situation.

Yesterday, Underwood shared a photo of the little one to her Instagram story. In the candid shot, he’s dressed in cozy pajamas while holding himself up to the window. A fence and a few trees are barely visible through the pane as snow blankets the ground and continues to fall.

Snow is a rarity in the South. So, kids across the region get excited when the sky opens up and dumps the white stuff. After seeing wintery landscapes and fun frosty activities in movies and on television, the little ones are happy to share in the beauty of winter. In the photo, Underwood’s son embodies that childlike excitement.

While snow fell across the state, many fans tuned in to watch the Wild Card matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions. Many fans were disappointed to see that Underwood didn’t perform the theme before the game.

In a recent interview, Underwood explained how she records the theme song. “When we go in to record, we do it all at once. I do the whole main version, but then we go through and pick up all the matchups for each week of regular-season football, and then we go into playoff football,” she said. “I then sing every possible combination of teams that could possibly maybe play each other.”

With last weekend’s Wild Card game, it’s possible that Underwood and her team didn’t predict the Rams-Lions matchup. The Wild Card games are a little harder to predict because they feature the non-division winners with the best win/loss records.

So, fans didn’t hear Underwood sing her now-iconic intro on Sunday. However, the song should return in the later stages of the playoffs.

Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp

