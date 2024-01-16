Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan Experience “Tense” Emergency Landing After Plane Has Equipment Issues

Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan experienced a scary close call during a recent flight. The plane the two singers were on had to take an emergency landing.

Videos by American Songwriter

Taking to Instagram while at a drive-thru, Bryan and Aldean went into details about their close call. Both musicians had traveled to perform a show in Missouri as well as do a little duck hunting in their free time.

Bryan explained, “We duck hunted this morning. We flew to St. Louis — we landed. We did the ATA Show with Buck Commander.”

However, the two faced transportation difficulties. Some of the equipment on the plane wasn’t working properly, and the strong winds didn’t help matters. The pilots made the decision to turn the plane around and return for a landing.

[Get Tickets to Luke Bryan]

“And we were supposed to get back on the plane, fly back, it was gonna be a 30-minute flight. Easy, easy,” Bryan continued. “It was so cold. In St. Louis it’s like, 16 degrees, wind was blowing 40 miles an hour. Some of the instruments on the plane were not (working)…so we had to turn and land. And yeah, it was a little tense.”

Aldean admittedly feared for his life, thinking the plane might crash. Aldean said, “Our plane, we thought, was gonna fall out of the sky.”

Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan Hit the Road

After the plane drama, the two musicians hit the road similar to John Candy and Steve Martin in Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. The two stopped for food, thankful to be alive. As Bryan put it, “Now we’re on I-55, at a Dairy Queen, we’re getting some chicken fingers, I just peed beside the road, and Jason’s the driver.”

Aldean quickly explained why he was driving, saying, “Because I don’t trust you to drive.”

However, fans cared more about the two musicians going through a drive-thru than the plane drama. Several commenters tried to imagine what the cashier’s reaction would have been seeing the two musicians there.

One wrote, “Wait, we needed to see the drive-thru person’s reaction to you two!” Another commented, “Wish I been working drive Thur free food for just seen you two guys lol.” Yet another commented, “Can you imagine these two pulling up in the drive thru?”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

[Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM]