The Beatles aren’t always thought of as the heaviest rockers around. They have many peers that outshine them in that department. But, that doesn’t mean they are completely without edge. As evidence of that fact, check out three of the heaviest Beatles songs, below.

3 of the Heaviest Beatles Songs

1. “Don’t Let Me Down”

It’s hard to get the image of the Beatles playing “Don’t Let Me Down” on top of a London rooftop out of your head. In addition to being one of the sultriest songs in the Beatles’ catalog, it also rocks hard. Maybe not in the traditional sense of powerful drums and head-banging guitars, but there is an edginess to this track that can’t be denied.

Nobody ever loved me like she does

Ooh, she does

Yes, she does

And if somebody loved like she do me

Ooh, she do me

Yes, she does

2. “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”

The true character of a “heavy” rock song lies in its guitar lines. Considering the playing in “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” this song could certainly apply. With the help of Eric Clapton, the Beatles created a classic. Guitar players have tried this one on for size for decades, trying to nail Clapton’s now-famous solo. There is something grungier about this song when compared to the rest of the Beatles’ catalog. They turned up the rock dial tenfold here.

I look at you all, see the love there that’s sleeping

While my guitar gently weeps

I look at the floor and I see it needs sweeping

Still, my guitar gently weeps

3. “I Want You (She’s So Heavy)”

We couldn’t make this list without including “I Want You (She’s So Heavy)”. I mean, it’s right there in the title. There is a heaviness to the rock they issue out in this track. From fuzzy guitar riffs to McCartney’s gruff vocals, we’d give this song the crown when it comes to the heaviest Beatles songs.

I want you

I want you so bad, babe

I want you

I want you so bad

It’s driving me mad, it’s driving me

