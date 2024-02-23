3 of Daryl Hall’s Favorite Hall and Oates Tracks

Hall & Oates have shared many stellar songs across their tenure, but only a few can boast of being Daryl Hall’s favorite tracks. Check out three such songs, below.

1. “One On One”

“One on One” stands as one of the mellowest songs in the Hall & Oates catalog. The gently swaying rhythm is in stark contrast to their quintessentially upbeat musicality. That sonic shift has drawn many listeners to “One On One,” including Hall himself.

“I was on the road for so many years, living this very transient life,” Hall once explained. “You’re everywhere and you’re nowhere, and your domestic life, your concept of home, becomes very special to an artist. This song sort of describes that.”

I’m tired of playing on the team

Ooh, it seems I don’t get time out anymore, whoa

What a change if we set the pace, face to face

No one even trying to score, whoa

2. “She’s Gone”

In contrast, “She’s Gone” is one of Hall & Oates’ most epic songs. The slow-building song erupts into a final chorus that prompts endless replays. According to Hall, “She’s Gone” was a deeply personal effort for the duo.

“It’s very autobiographical,” he once said. “What we wrote about was real, even though it was two different situations. And it’s very thematic with us: this soaring melody and uplifting chord progression, but about a very sad thing.”

Everybody’s high on consolation

Everybody’s trying to tell me what is right for me, yeah

My daddy tried to bore me with a sermon

But it’s plain to see that they can’t comfort me

3. “Every Time You Go Away”

The duo opted for something more soulful with “Every Time You Go Away.” The reverberating piano notes are enough to excite the listener, Hall’s vocals only add to the entice. According to Hall, he feels particularly proud of this song’s makeup.

“It’s just one of those songs. I feel very proud of its craftsmanship,” Hall once said of this sublime song.

Hey

If we can solve any problem

Then why do we lose so many tears?

Oh, so you go again

When the leading man appears

