Hall & Oates Announce New Three-LP Collection, ‘Live At The Troubadour’

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and the best-selling duo of all time, Hall and Oates, have announced the forthcoming three-LP release of the group’s live record, Live At The Troubadour, which will be out November 26.

Fans can pre-order the new vinyl LPs here. The two-CD, three-LP “stripped-back” collection will feature classics from the band, including “You Make My Dreams,” “Maneater,” “Sara Smile” and others.

The songs, which were originally recorded in 2008 and released then on CD and DVD, are now available for the first time on vinyl.

“Playing the Troubadour in LA has been a ‘rite of passage’ for live musicians for 64 years,” said Oates in a statement. “Daryl and I played our first show there opening for the late great Harry Chapin in 1973. Over the years I always loved seeing shows and hanging out there with musicians and friends…returning to play again in 2008 was a full circle moment for me and the vibe was amazing.”

“It’s always interesting to return to the scene of the crime,” added Hall.

Formed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the five-time Grammy Award-nominated Hall & Oates boasts 29 Top 40 hits, including six No. 1 songs in its illustrious, decades-long career.

LIVE AT THE TROUBADOUR TRACK LIST:

Triple LP

A1 – Everything Your Heart Desires

A2 – When the Morning Comes

A3 – Family Man

B1 – Say It Isn’t So

B2 – It’s Uncanny

B3 – Had I Known You Better Then

B4 – She’s Gone

C1 – Getaway Car

C2 – Cab Driver

D1 – One on One

D2 – Sara Smile

D3 – Maneater

E1 – Out of Touch

E2 – I Can’t Go for That

E3 – Rich Girl

F1 – Kiss on My List

F2 – You Make My Dreams

F3 – Abandoned Luncheonette

F4 – Private Eyes

2CD

Disc 1:

1. Everything Your Heart Desires

2. When the Morning Comes

3. Family Man

4. Say It Isn’t So

5. It’s Uncanny

6. Had I Known You Better Then

7. She’s Gone

8. Getaway Car

9. Cab Driver

Disc 2:

1. One on One

2. Sara Smile

3. Maneater

4. Out of Touch

5. I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)

6. Rich Girl

7. Kiss on My List

8. You Make My Dreams

9. Abandoned Luncheonette

10. Private Eyes

