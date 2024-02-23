Emma Stone Claims She’ll Never Make a Joke About Friend Taylor Swift After Comments Were Taken Out of Context

Emma Stone has said she’s never making a public joke about her friend Taylor Swift again after a comment she made at the Golden Globes was taken out of context. Stone teased her long-time friend after Swift gave her a standing ovation at the 2024 Golden Globes, jokingly calling her an “a–hole.”

“I definitely won’t make a joke like that again,” she told Variety for her February 21 cover. “I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context.”

While accepting the Best Actress Golden Globe award for her role in Yorgos Lanthimos’ film Poor Things, Stone joked when she spotted Swift standing and cheering for her friend. “What an a–hole, am I right?” she said, earning laughs.

“I’ve known her for almost 20 years, so I was very happy she was there,” she added at the awards show. “She was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful, and, um, yes, what an a–hole!”

However, the onus of making jokes about your friends in public as a celebrity is that sometimes those comments get taken out of context. Of the comments Stone pointed to herself and told Variety, “What a dope.”

Taylor Swift Breaks Her “No Repeats” Rule for Surprise Songs at the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift, meanwhile, has declared “there are no rules” on her Eras Tour, as she has broken her previous rule of no repeat surprise songs. She previously made a statement to her Arlington, Texas fans, claiming, “You think you can just go online, you think you can just scroll and know the setlist? Let it be said about the Eras Tour, we’re tricksy… we enjoy a good, healthy setlist hijinks.”

Usually, Swift doesn’t play repeats of her “surprise” acoustic songs, except when she messes up the first time. She’s good at giving herself a second chance on tour. Though, she did give a “public service announcement” at her show in Melbourne, Australia, when she decided to switch up the surprise songs.

“From now on, I don’t wanna take any paint colors out of the paint box of colors,” she told the crowd. “I want to be able to play songs more than once if I feel like it, and I wanna be able to make changes to songs.”

It seems now that she has redacted the “no repeats” rule and turned it into mashups, such as in Australia when she played a mashup of “Getaway Car,” “August,” and “The Other Side of the Door.”

Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images