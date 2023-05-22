Dua Lipa Shares Sneak Peek of New Song Created for the ‘Barbie’ Movie

Earlier this year, it was announced that Dua Lipa will appear in Greta Gerwig’s impending Barbie film alongside the lead actors, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. In addition to her acting duties, it seems the “Don’t Start Now” artist will also do what she does best in the film: sing.

On May 22, Lipa shared a snippet of a track called “Dance The Night.” The short clip showcases the song’s disco influence and a section of lyrics: Just come along for the ride. The floor-filling beat would find a comfortable home on Lipa’s Future Nostalgia record alongside hits like “Levitating” and “Physical.”

“This Barbie has a song coming this week… FRIDAY MIDNIGHT BST,” Lipa wrote alongside the exclusive clip. Check out the sneak peek, below.

Gerwig wrote the screenplay for Barbie alongside frequent collaborator Noah Baumbach. The film will document the many iterations of the doll, including Lipa’s version which is modeled after the 2012 “Mermaid Barbie” doll. Alongside the Barbies will be a host of Ken dolls.

Other supporting actors slated to appear in the film include Kate McKinnon, Ncuti Gatwa, Nicola Coughlan, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Ana Cruz Kayne, Scott Evans, Sharon Rooney, Alexandra Shipp, Ritu Arya, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

In addition to her role in Barbie, Lipa is working on the follow-up to Future Nostalgia. “I really feel now that it’s starting to sound cohesive,” Lipa said of the impending record. “The album is different—it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, everything would make sense—but I think we’ll just have to wait.”

She added, “Well, when I was speaking to Elton I really felt like I was halfway done, But it’s taken a complete turn as I’ve carried on working. So I’m going to keep writing in the early months of the new year and see where that takes me.”

Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue