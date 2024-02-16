3 of Eric Clapton’s Best Guitar Lines

Eric Clapton hasn’t been called a god for no reason. His inimitable playing has been the lifeblood of many a band and many a hit. That being said, he has almost too many stellar guitar lines to choose from, but find our three favorites, below.

1. “Let It Rain” (Eric Clapton)

“Let It Rain” is dripping in sunshine–despite the title. His light and airy picking toward the end of this song feels like summer incarnate. You can’t help but groove along with Clapton when this one comes on.

The rain is falling through the mist

Of sorrow that surrounded me

The sun could never thaw away

The bliss that lays around me

Let it rain, let it rain

Let your love rain down on me

Let it rain, let it rain

Let it rain, rain, rain

2. “Layla” (Derek & The Dominos)

Of course, we couldn’t make a list of great Clapton guitar solos and not include “Layla.” This adulterous and hedonistic hit remains one of Clapton’s main calling cards. On top of having a sordid and buzzy inspiration behind it, Clapton’s playing is flawless here.

Layla

You’ve got me on my knees

Layla

I’m begging, darling, please

Layla

Darling, won’t you ease my worried mind?

3. “While My Guitar Gently Weeps (The Beatles)

Clapton was famously tapped by George Harrison to add a guitar line to “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.” The Beatles hit was bolstered tenfold by Clapton’s unique playing. Though Harrison likely could’ve played this song just as powerfully, we can’t fight him on his decision to bring Clapton in for this one.

I look at the world and I notice it’s turning

While my guitar gently weeps

With every mistake, we must surely be learning

Still, my guitar gently weeps

