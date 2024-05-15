4 of the Weirdest Snoop Dogg Collaborations

Snoop Dogg has always been a great artist to collaborate with, and he has quite a few duets, video appearances, and guest verses under his belt. Most of those collabs have been with other rappers and hip-hop artists. However, Snoop has also collaborated with some artists that you wouldn’t have expected. Let’s explore four of the weirdest (but still great) Snoop Dogg collaborations!

1. Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg are two sides of the same musician-who-loves-smoking-weed coin. While the genres seem like they would clash a little bit, this isn’t really the weirdest Snoop Dogg collaboration when you think about it. Nelson is also known for collaborating with unexpected artists, and this pairing ended up working very well for multiple songs.

2. Katy Perry

“California Gurls” dominated the airwaves in 2010, and Snoop was brought along for the rid. He was featured on both the song itself and the accompanying music video, which has nearly 730 million views on YouTube today. It’s a delightful, pop-drenched ode to ladies from Cali, and Snoop just adds even more fun to the track.

3. The Pussycat Dolls

This now-defunct girl group had its heyday around 2006. They made almost exclusively dance-pop music with just slight R&B leanings. So, it was odd that they would feature Snoop Dogg on their track “Buttons”. Luckily, it worked out. The song exploded in popularity upon its release, and Snoop’s feature added the right amount of edge to the track.

4. Mariah Carey

This is an unlikely pairing that yet again worked out beautifully. The 2005 hit “Say Somethin’” featured Carey crooning about how people should be forward when interested in someone. Snoop’s return call is simply him sayin’ something about getting together with someone he’s interested in. It’s a very 2005 pop track that lacks a ton of substance, but who needs substance when you’ve got Snoop Dogg and Mariah Carey?

