3 of Jimmy Page’s Favorite Classic Rock Bands

Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page is a titan of rock. He’s an artist against whom many are measured, making his opinion a vital one in the genre. Below, find three of Page’s favorite classic rock bands. Are these groups on your list, too?

Little Feat

Though Beck issued many compliments to his fellow English artists, he didn’t exclude America in his praises. Though he had many, arguably, more famous bands to choose from, Beck deemed Little Feat his “favorite American group.”

Like Beck, Little Feat has been heavily influenced by blues music. Their shared influences no doubt turned Beck’s head onto the California rockers.

The Rolling Stones

Speaking of shared influences, it’s easy to see the connection between Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones. Page admired the Stones’ interpretation of American blues music. Though their music was a far cry from what he was putting out alongside his Zeppelin bandmates, Page was an early adopter of Stones fandom.

“I finally went to see them, and I was really impressed,” Page once said. “They really had the Muddy Waters groove dead on. Brian Jones in particular was playing very authentically.”

Elsewhere, he praised the “power” behind the Stones, Keith Richards, with whom he had once collaborated. “The thing I remember the most is that Keith was solid and driving and he didn’t make mistakes,” Page once said. “He kept going all the way through. And I realised just what a powerful force he is behind those Rolling Stones records. There was no doubt about it. Of course, I could take it all apart and highlight everybody’s vital contribution, but Keith was really driving it.”

Jeff Beck

Jeff Beck was the kind of musician no one could fault. He was respected by his peers and listeners alike, pushing up to the forefront of his craft. Naturally, fellow guitarist Page had some kind words to say about the late artist.

“Everybody respects Jeff,” Page once said. “He’s an extraordinary musician, and he’s developed a technique that’s so complex it’s just a beauty to behold and hear and to feel his playing.”

Any compliment is welcome for most of us, but to get praise from another giant in your field…That has to be the ultimate sense of accomplishment.

