Jelly Roll Makes Surprise CMA Fest Appearance, Praises Daughter for Breaking His Family’s Generational Curse

Jelly Roll just gave fans something to remember. The singer shocked the crowd at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium when he made a surprise appearance during night one of CMA Fest.

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The exciting moment came after Zach John King’s set, which fans believed would be followed by a performance from Vincent Mason.

Before Mason came out, though, fans were instructed to “put your hands up.” As they obliged, Jelly Roll made his way onto the stage.

Jelly Roll proceeded to sing his and Brandon Lake’s song “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” after which he told the crowd, “I came here to praise God and raise a little hell.”

His surprise set continued with performances of “Liar” and “Son of a Sinner.” Jelly also performed “Amen,” his and Shaboozey’s Grammy-winning collaboration.

Jelly Roll Praises His Daughter

Jelly Roll continued his set by speaking about generational curses. He then sang his and Alex Warren’s track, “Bloodline,” which is about the topic.

After performing the song, the singer praised his daughter, Bailee, for beating his own family’s generational curse by graduating high school and heading to college. The accomplishment, Jelly Roll said, is the first for anyone on his side of the family.

It’s a topic Jelly Roll recently touched on in an Instagram tribute to the teen following her 18th birthday.

“When we talk about generational curses and breaking them, you literally are the epitome of that,” he wrote in part. “You are kind, smart, caring, loving, adventurous, funny, sassy, honest. To put it plainly you were everything I have never been.”

Jelly Roll got back to the music after that, playing his hit song “Favor.” After that performance, the singer declared, “There’s no place like home, baby.” He then broke into his last song of the night, “Save Me.”

Following Jelly Roll’s surprise set, attendees were treated to performances by Mason, Ella Lengley, Willow Avalon, Deana Carter, and Gretchen Wilson, before they got another big surprise—the long-awaited reunion of Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley.

Night one came to an end with a set from headliner Jason Aldean.

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic