Kelly Clarkson is no stranger to a powerful music video. Across her career, she’s delivered countless visuals, all of which are strong emblems of Clarkson‘s artistry. Though there are many to choose from, check out our three favorites, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

3 of Kelly Clarkson’s Best Music Videos

1. “Since U Been Gone”

From wrecking her ex’s apartment to throwing a rager of a rock show, the music video for “Since U Been Gone” is energetic from start to finish. She powers through a breakup, finding catharsis through destruction. It’s a dream for anyone going through a breakup. Who doesn’t want to smash picture frames and knock down furniture in the wake of heartache?

But since you been gone

I can breathe for the first time

I’m so moving on, yeah, yeah

Thanks to you

Now I get what I want

Since you been gone

2. “Mr. Know It All”

Clarkson laughs at the drama in “Mr. Know It All.” While the song is about the end of a relationship with a man who thinks he’s smarter than everybody else, the music video touches on gossip and online discussion. Clarkson is no stranger to headlines, and in this music video, she makes her stance on them very clear. She rolls her eyes at the negativity and, in the end, walks off into the sunset.

You ain’t got the right to tell me

When and where to go, no right to tell me

Acting like you own me lately

Yeah baby you don’t know a thing about me

You don’t know a thing about me

3. “Miss Independent”

In the music video for “Miss Independent,” Clarkson walks through the carnage of a major party. She eyes the crowd, turning her nose up at the couples all around her. Like the song says, Clarkson doesn’t need a man. Nevertheless, in the end, Clarkson finds herself a love interest. Whether or not she goes for him remains a mystery.

Miss independent

Miss self-sufficient

Miss keep your distance

Miss unafraid

Miss out of my way

Miss don’t let a man interfere, no

Miss on her own

Miss almost grown

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)