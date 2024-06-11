It’s not every day you get three powerhouse vocalists to join forces. At the 2022 CMA Awards, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson, and Carly Pearce gifted the audience with a collaborative performance. It was certainly a convergence of powerhouses. Revisit the moment, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

Remember When: Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce Joined Forces for “You’re Drunk, Go Home”

“You’re Drunk, Go Home” (usually stylized in all capital letters) was released on Ballerini‘s album, Subject to Change. The recently announced Voice coach tapped the two singers to join her on this classic country toe-tapper.

I bet you still live with your mama

Down in her basement, tryin’ to be Nirvana

Playing with your guitar all afternoon, mm

In the song, the three artists shoo away a bad boy. You got the kinda face where it mighta been a maybe / But you got a lot to learn ’bout flirtin’ with a lady, the lyrics read. The trio took to the CMA stage in 2022 to perform this song. It was a masterclass on stage presence and stellar live vocals.

You’re drunk, go home

If you’re trying to hook up

Gotta do it alone

The way you’re slurring and the way you stumble

Ain’t no way you’re gonna get my number

Hey, walk away, so me and my girls can do our thing

I ain’t looking for a one night rodeo

Ballerini kicked off the performance with a bang, before calling her duet partners up to the stage. Of course, Ballerini and Pearce wowed in this country number. But, Clarkson also made a strong showing, despite typically operating in the pop space.

The performance ended up being one of the highlights from the night. Revisit this stellar collaborative performance, below.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)