3 of Little Big Town’s Best Songs

It’s hard not to love country outfit Little Big Town. The four-piece band has been making waves among critics and fans alike in the last few years, with many of their top tracks still hitting radio airwaves long after their initial release. There aren’t many vocal groups who can do it like Little Big Town does, so picking their absolute best songs is a bit difficult. Still, we’ll look at three contenders for Little Big Town’s best songs of all time.

1. “Girl Crush”

“Girl Crush” is widely considered to be the band’s best hit to date, and for good reason. It was a top song throughout 2015 and stayed at the top of the Country Songs Chart for over a dozen weeks. When it comes down to it, the song’s subject matter resonated with listeners and Karen Fairchild’s chilling vocals are just unforgettable.

2. “Pontoon”

“Pontoon” is one of Little Big Town’s first tracks to get mainstream/commercial attention. It certainly makes sense why. Who doesn’t love a pop-country tune about partying in the water? The harmony of this song is on point, Fairchild’s vocal prowess is at its peak, and it’s just an all-around fun song. It also won a Grammy. What’s not to love?

3. “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Whether you’re a fan of hooch or not, this Little Big Town track about various types of alcoholic beverages is one of the band’s most fun songs. Even if some fans may not think it’s their best, it’s definitely their best song about gettin’ drunk. “Day Drinking” would be a close runner-up.

