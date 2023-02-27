Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to Take Over Ryman Auditorium This Week

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium are set to host their inaugural “Rock The Ryman” concert this Wednesday (March 1).

The line-up has expanded over the last few weeks, with the most recent additions being six-time Country Music Association Vocal Group of the Year Little Big Town, genre-bending artist Caitlyn Smith and outlaw country trio the Cadillac Three.

“The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Ryman hold so much music and so much history, it’s

exciting to be part of bringing these places together for one special night,” Karen Fairchild of LBT said in a statement. “So many of the Rock Hall members are the soundtrack of everyone’s life.”

“Being part of such a special evening, honoring so many of the Rock Hall members’ influences

on all of us is just such an incredible honor,” Smith added. “And to do it at the historic Ryman Auditorium adds a whole other level of highlighting what makes Nashville’s music community so special.”

Previously announced artists include The War and Treaty, Gavin DeGraw, and Maddie & Tae. Charlie Worsham has been tapped to host the event.

The event will celebrate the intersection of rock & roll and country. The artists featured on the line-up will honor the legacy and impact of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees who have graced the Ryman stage. The artists have picked songs that have impacted and influenced their own careers.

“More than 100 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees have performed on the Ryman’s hallowed

stage throughout its 130-year history,” said Greg Harris, President & CEO of the Rock & Roll

Hall of Fame and Museum. “We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with the Ryman by

bringing together artists and fans for one incredible night to experience the power of rock & roll

through some of Nashville’s great talent.”

Hall of Fame inductees that have played the Ryman include Hank Williams, Aretha

Franklin, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, R.E.M., Linda Ronstadt,

Ray Charles, Chet Atkins, Neil Young, the Everly Brothers, the Staples Singers, Joni Mitchell,

Carl Perkins, B.B. King, Jackson Browne, and more.

Powered by PNC and sponsored by Gibson Gives, “Rock The Ryman” is slated for 7:30 p.m. CT. Find tickets, HERE.

Photo: Courtesy of UMG Nashville