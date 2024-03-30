Sugarland To Make a Comeback at CMT Music Awards

Beloved country music pair Sugarland will be performing at this year’s CMT Music Awards! This is going to be a big deal for fans who haven’t had the opportunity to see the duo live since their reunion in 2017.

Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush haven’t been in the spotlight in quite some time, and their last album release was Bigger from back in 2018. It’s been over 13 years since the duo performed at the CMT Music Awards.

The beloved American country music band was founded back in 2002 in Douglas, Georgia. They’re known for hits like “Want To” and “Settlin’”.

Is Sugarland Making a Comeback?

Possibly, but there’s been no official announcement as of yet. They are expected to tour soon, but no dates have been released.

Sugarland will be performing on stage with Little Big Town for the CMT performance. This isn’t the first time that the two bands have worked together, either. Back in 2015, Sugarland and Little Big Town collaborated on the song “Life In A Northern Town”.

Other than the recent announcement of their upcoming performance, there isn’t much more information available about what the performance will entail, or if the band is releasing a new album.

The upcoming country music award show will feature a colorful lineup of performers in addition to Sugarland and Little Big Town. Country stars Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Keith Urban are slated to perform. Trisha Yearwood will also perform and will be awarded the June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award. Stars Cody Johnson, Brittney Spencer, Megan Moroney, and NEEDTOBREATHE, among others, are also expected to perform at the award ceremony.

The CMT Music Awards will kick off on April 7 at 8:00 pm on CBS.

Photo by Ethan Miller

