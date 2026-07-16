3 of the Best First No. 1 Hits in 90s Country Music

There’s nothing like getting a No. 1 hit for the first time(Not that I would know). Here are some of the best first No. 1 hits from 90s country music.

“Wild One” by Faith Hill

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This song was not only Faith Hill‘s debut single, but also her first No. 1. In fact, “Wild One” became the longest-running No. 1 on the country charts by a female artist since 1977.

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With old songs of hers, Hill told The Boot that walking down memory lane is typically not her style. When it came to putting together her first greatest hits compilation, Hill was forced to listen to songs like “Wild One” for the first time in years.

“…I don’t go back and listen to my albums. The only album that I listen to upon recording a new one is my ‘Cry’ album, because sonically, I think it’s my best album to date,” she admitted. “But other than that, I’ve never listened to my records, ever.”

“She’s Got It All” by Kenny Chesney

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“She’s Got It All” was Kenny Chesney’s first No. 1.

According to songwriter Craig Wiseman, the verses of “She’s Got It All” are actually supposed to be satirical. Originally, the verses were supposed to make Chesney seem shallow. At first, he would sing about how much he loved this girl’s physical attributes, and eventually he would switch up the chorus.

Listeners might not have totally caught on to what Wiseman was putting down. However, he still ended up getting a hit song, so that’s probably for the better.

“…And I realized, you know, this is a straight-up love song, where it sounds like the verses are just talking about somebody in love,” he shares in Nashville Songwriter. I was trying to do something witty, and thank God I wasn’t witty enough to pull it off, because I think it would have ruined the song.”

“Help Me Hold On” by Travis Tritt

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“Help Me Hold On” by Travis Tritt is actually a pretty vulnerable song. Tritt asks his partner to help him understand what went wrong in their relationship, as she’s getting ready to leave. This one went No. 1 in both the US and Canada. In the first verse, Tritt sings:

“Baby, close that suitcase you’ve been packin’/ Just sit down and talk to me awhile / I know you tried to tell me what was lackin’ / But I guess I must have missed it by a mile.”

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