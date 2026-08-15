3 of the Best First No. 1 Hits of 70s Glam Rock

Glam rock had the UK in a chokehold during the 70s. Here are a few iconic songs from the genre that went all the way to No. 1 on the UK Singles chart.

“Hot Love” by T. Rex

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“Hot Love” was glam rock group T. Rex‘s first No. 1 hit on the UK Singles Chart. The song’s success coincided with a series of T. Rex performances on Top Of The Pops, which featured frontman Mark Bolan dressed in proper glam rock attire and makeup.

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In an interview with Record Mirror, Bolan shared, “I’ve no idea what makes a hit single anyway. I go in and do what I like – just the funkiest thing I have goes into a single. I get a few people in the business come up and give me a nudge and say ‘Go on, Bole, you’ve got it made—you’re a sly one’, but I really don’t have any kind of secret formula…”

“Space Oddity” by David Bowie

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Although Bowie technically released “Space Oddity” first in 1969, a 1975 re-release of the song led to his first No. 1 hit in the UK. Later that year, he would also have his first US No. 1 with “Fame”, which showcases his funk rock side a little bit more.

When it came to the inspiration for “Space Oddity”, David Bowie once shared that it had a lot less to do with the actual moon landing and more to do with the movie 2001.

“In England, it was always presumed that it was written about the space landing because it kind of came to prominence around the same time,” he explained in an interview with Performing Songwriter. “But it actually wasn’t. It was written because of going to see the film 2001, which I found amazing. I was out of my gourd anyway, I was very stoned when I went to see it, several times, and it was really a revelation to me. It got the song flowing…”

“Block Buster!” by Sweet

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Sweet had their first and only No. 1 with “Block Buster!” in 1973. This one, which has a strikingly similar guitar riff to Bowie’s ” The Jean Genie”, spent 5 weeks at the top of the UK Singles Chart. Apparently, the band didn’t realize this until an A&R executive played them the song.

“We sat there with horrified looks on our faces,” guitarist Andy Scott told Uncut, per Songfacts. “The guy asked what was wrong, and we said, ‘That’s the same f—ing guitar riff as Blockbuster.’ He said, ‘Well, it’s quite similar, isn’t it?’ ‘It’s the f—ing same!’”

Funnily enough, “The Jean Genie” spent some time at No. 2 while this song was at No. 1.

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