3 of the Best Music Biopics of All Time (And 2 I Can’t Wait To See)

With all the stories, talent, and controversy in music, it’s no surprise that the topic is one of Hollywood’s favorites to explore in biopics.

Over the years, filmmakers have put out many biopics about famed musicians, leading to both critical and commercial success.

From Sissy Spacek as Loretta Lynn, to Austin Butler as Elvis Presley, to Joaquin Phoenix as Johnny Cash, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have expertly portrayed music’s most famous names.

Biopics aren’t a thing of the past either. Fans have several music-based movies to look forward to in the future. Jeremy Allen White will play Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me from Nowhere, and Sam Mendes will helm four movies about The Beatles.

Keep reading for three of the best music biopics of the past, and two of the most anticipated films of the ilk.

Coal Miner’s Daughter

Coal Miner’s Daughter is not to be missed. The 1980 film, based on Loretta Lynn’s autobiography of the same name, told the story of the now-iconic country star. Sissy Spacek perfectly portrayed Lynn throughout the film, from her marriage at age 15 to her successful music career. The movie is gritty and emotional, giving fans a true peek into Lynn’s life and career. Critics agreed. The movie earned both Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. The film itself won at the latter ceremony, while Spacek came out victorious at both shows.

Elvis

In 2022, Austin Butler stepped into Elvis Presley’s blue suede shoes. Directed by Baz Luhrmann, the film, which also starred Tom Hanks, gave viewers insight into Presley’s life and work. The movie took place over the course of 20 years, when Presley met and married Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge), became a rock and roll icon, and had a complicated relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). Elvis was a critical and commercial success. It received eight Oscar nominations, and Butler won a Golden Globe for his work in the movie.

Walk the Line

In 2005, Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon treated audiences to their portrayals of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, respectively. James Mangold directed Walk the Line, which was based on Cash’s two autobiographies. The film covered everything from Cash’s childhood on a farm to his successful career in music. It explored his first and second marriages, as well as the tumultuous journey of his personal and professional lives. The film nabbed the Best Picture Golden Globe, and Phoenix won the Best Actor trophy at the same ceremony. For her part, Witherspoon won a Golden Globe, Academy Award, and SAG Award for her role in the film.

Deliver Me From Nowhere

Jeremy Allen White will star as Bruce “The Boss” Springsteen in the upcoming biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere. Due out Oct. 24, the film is Scott Cooper’s adaptation of Warren Zanes’ book of the same name. The biopic will follow the making of Springsteen’s acclaimed 1982 album, Nebraska.

Jeremy Strong, who will play Springsteen’s longtime manager, Jon Landau, teased what fans can expect from the movie in an interview with Variety. “Jeremy’s work is incredible. Bruce is on set a lot. We’re all kind of working on it together,” he said. “It’s a real collaboration.”

The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event

Sam Mendes is taking on a giant task with one of the most unique sets of music biopics in recent memory. He will direct four movies about The Beatles, with each installment focusing on one band member. Paul Mescal has been tapped to play Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan will portray Ringo Starr, Harris Dickinson is taking on the role of John Lennon, and Joseph Quinn will star as George Harrison. The project is the first narrative feature to be granted music rights to The Beatles’ catalogue, per Variety. All four biopics will be theatrically released in April 2028.

Photo by Bettmann / Contributor via Getty Images