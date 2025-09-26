Needle Drops: 4 Songs That Have Become Synonymous With Movies and Their Characters

Though movies are built around strong performances, stellar writing, and great direction, music also plays an integral role in the success of a film. Filmmakers spend a lot of time making sure their needle drops are perfect. The films below got their soundtrack so right that the songs they chose became synonymous with their characters.

“Eye of the Tiger” (Rocky III)

First up on our list of songs that have become synonymous with movies, we have a song that was commissioned specifically for a film. Though this song earned a life of its own, “Eye of the Tiger” was originally written for Rocky III. Naturally, it became associated with the titular character. But, moreover, this song has become synonymous with Rocky’s sense of perseverance, integrity, and strength. Because of this “Eye of the Tiger” has a universality to it that transcends the film it was commissioned for.

It’s the eye of the tiger, it’s the thrill of the fight

Risin’ up to the challenge of our rival

And the last known survivor stalks his prey in the night

And he’s watching us all with the eye of the tiger

“Afternoon Delight” (Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy)

When you type in “Afternoon Delight” into the search engine of your choice, you’ll see one film before you see anything else: Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy. The four lead actors delivered an unforgettable rendition of this easy listening classic. This song has become synonymous with this movie, and thus received new life, thanks to this comedic masterclass.

Thinking of you’s working up my appetite

Looking forward to a little afternoon delight

Rubbing sticks and stones together, make the sparks ignite

And the thought of rubbing you is getting so exciting

“All Star” (Shrek)

Next up on our list of songs that have become synonymous with movies, we have Smash Mouth‘s “All Star”. Though this song wasn’t written for Shrek, it certainly got a lot of its continued fame from the animated feature. “All Star” is a good song, but may have not been as cemented into the public consciousness if it hadn’t found a home in this DreamWorks production.

Hey now, you’re an all star

Get your game on, go play

Hey now, you’re a rock star

Get the show on, get paid

And all that glitters is gold

Only shooting stars break the mold

“You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” (Top Gun)

Though this song was originally performed by the Righteous Brothers, it was Tom Cruise’s rendition of this track in Top Gun that gave it a resurgence in the ’80s. This is arguably one of the most famous needle drops in all of film.

You’ve lost that lovin’ feelin’

Whoa, that lovin’ feelin’

You’ve lost that lovin’ feelin’

Now it’s gone, gone, gone