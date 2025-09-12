4 Movies All Music Fans Need To See (Or Rewatch)

Fortunately for music fans everywhere, there are many great movies about music and musicians. Whether the actors in the films are musicians in their own right (Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born) or use other methods to inhabit the role of a musical icon (Joaquin Phoenix as Johnny Cash), there is no doubt that they’ve been perfectly cast in their parts.

Keep reading for four movies that all music fans need to watch.

‘A Star Is Born’

Whether you turn on the original A Star Is Born from 1937, the Judy Garland remake from 1954, the Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson version from 1976, or the acclaimed Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper-led 2018 movie, you’re in for a treat.

All iterations of the film follow an aspiring up-and-comer who enters into a personal and professional relationship with a has-been. It’s romantic and sad, and the music in film—especially the Oscar and GRAMMY-winning “Shallow”) fits perfectly in those themes.

‘Almost Famous’

Kate Hudson stars in the 2000 dramedy about a teenage journalist (Patrick Fugit) who tours with the rock group Stillwater while writing a Rolling Stone cover story on the band. Oscar and GRAMMY-winning, it’s no surprise the film has stood the test of time.

The movie’s soundtrack features songs by Simon & Garfunkel, The Who, and Led Zeppelin, making it the perfect music film.

‘The Bodyguard’

Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner star in the 1992 romantic thriller about a former Secret Service agent (Costner) who’s hired to protect a famous actor and singer (Houston) from an unknown stalker.

The GRAMMY-winning soundtrack became the bestselling soundtrack of all time. Two of the album’s singles—”I Have Nothing” and “Run To You—were nominated for an Oscar. Another single—Houston’s cover of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You”—became one of the singer’s signature tunes.

‘Walk The Line’

Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon took on the roles of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash in the 2005 flick, Walk the Line. A look at Johnny Cash’s professional rise and fall, as well as his tumultuous relationship with June, Walk the Line is an intimate portrayal of the country music icon.

Witherspoon won an Oscar for her role, and Phoenix impressed with his near note-perfect performances of Cash’s most famous tunes. That’s evident in the fact that Walk the Line won a GRAMMY for its accompanying soundtrack.

Photo by Screen Archives/Getty Images