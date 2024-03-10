3 of the Best “Original Song” Oscar Performances

Being nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards is something many musicians only dream of. Though it’s a trophy technically awarded outside the bounds of the music industry, it is a lauded achievement nonetheless. Below, revisit three of the best Original Song performances over the decades, below.

1. “Skyfall” – Adele

Writing a theme song for a James Bond is no mean feat. There have been many stellar versions across the years, including Adele‘s “Skyfall.” The austere song was written for the film of the same name and is beloved by both Bond and Adele fans.

In fact, it went over so well that she earned an Oscar nod for Best Original Song in 2013. She took to the stage at that year’s ceremony to deliver a pitch-perfect rendition of the heart-swelling ballad. The robust backing strings and vocals make this performance all the more affecting.

2. “Streets of Philadelphia” – Bruce Springsteen

I heard the voices of friends vanished and gone / At night I could hear the blood in my veins, Bruce Springsteen sings in “Streets of Philadelphia.” The driving ballad was written for the 1993 movie, Philadelphia.

Springsteen earned an Oscar nomination for this track. He approached his performance at the ceremony with a sense of gravitas, given the themes of mourning within the song. Like the accompanying film, Springsteen’s song acts as an ode to those who battled the AIDS epidemic and lost their lives.

3. “My Heart Will Go On” – Celine Dion

It’s hard to beat Celine Dion in terms of stellar live performances. Moreover, it’s hard to beat “My Heart Will Go On” in terms of stellar made-for-movie songs. Take Dion’s 1998 performance at the Oscars as evidence for that fact.

Dion made belting out the high notes in this song look like light work. Her lilting vocals were even better than they are in the recording of the Titanic theme song.

