Bad Bunny Sues Fan for Filming & Uploading Concert Footage Without Permission

Often referred to as the King of Latin Trap, Bad Bunny proved his dominance over the music industry when in 2022, he generated over 18 billion streams on Spotify. In December, his album Un Verano Sin Ti landed over 14 billion streams to become the most streamed album on the platform. Holding over 180 awards throughout his years in the industry, the rapper kicked off his Most Wanted Tour last month. And while enjoying his time on stage, the artist is apparently suing a fan who decided to record portions of his concert and upload them on YouTube.

For most fans who attend a concert, they often take time to pull out their phone to film a certain song or just to remember the atmosphere. But according to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, a man named Eric Guillermo Madronal Garrone recorded high-quality videos of his performances to upload them onto his YouTube channel after attending his concert in Salt Lake City last month.

Before filing suit against the individual, Bad Bunny asked to remove the videos, believing the person used his songs to generate new viewers for their channel. Taking away from Bad Bunny’s official page, the rapper issued a “standard takedown notices under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act — also known as DMCA — demanding YouTube remove Garrone’s videos.”

Bad Bunny Dreamed Of Being An Artist From An Early Age

At first, Garrone respected the response and took down the videos, but that only lasted a short while as he filed a counterclaim, which led to Bad Bunny filing his own lawsuit. According to the lawsuit, the rapper is seeking an “injunction barring Garrone from posting the footage online, plus either a flat $150,000 for each of the videos posted or any actual damages Bad Bunny can show he suffered from the postings.”

Besides trying to protect his image and creations, Bad Bunny also discussed his career in music with Interview Magazine. While not knowing what the future holds, the artist shared his determination to become a performer at a young age. He said, “I actually dreamed so much about having this career. I’d come home from school and go straight to the computer, making beats and learning to record my own music. I’d sometimes say, ‘Damn, if this isn’t meant to be, I don’t know what I’ll do because I don’t have another dream.’”

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)