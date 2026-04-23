3 of the “Corniest” ‘90s Songs To Reach No. 1 That I’m Not Ashamed To Sing Along To

These songs might be corny, but they sure know how to show you a good time. From Brooks & Dunn to John Michael Montgomery, here are a few songs from the 1990s that might give you second-hand embarrassment. But we know you wanna sing along just as much as we do!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Boot Scootin’ Boogie” by Brooks & Dunn

“Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” a silly song about dancing at a honky tonk bar, ironically ended up having a major impact on Brooks and Dunn’s career. Although the song itself feels a little bit cheesy, it’s one of those that you just can’t help but sing along to. Not to mention, it’s always been a fan favorite.

“We were afraid of ‘Boot Scoot,’ and the label was, to release it. That’s why they made it the fourth single on the first record,” Ronnie Dunn admitted to Taste of Country. “They were afraid that it was too, I don’t know – progressive is not the word – but just kinda pushing the limits, too much, isn’t that crazy?”

When the label realized that fans of Brooks & Dunn were excited about the song, the writing to realease it was on the wall.

“Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus

I’m sorry in advance, but this one just had to make the cut. Released in 1992, this Billy Ray classic is still referenced all the time by fans of the singer, even those who know him only through his association with cultural icon, his daughter, Miley Cyrus.

You might be talking about “Achy Breaky Heart” because you love it or because you find it cringeworthy, but either way, the song’s ability to remain relevant years later proves it has some staying power. There’s definitely something to be said for that.

“I Swear” by John Michael Montgomery

At first listen, this song might not sound all that cheesy – it’s a classic country love ballad, what could go wrong? After hearing it one too many times, though, “I Swear” gets pretty repetitive to the point where it’s almost difficult to take the lyrics seriously.

This is a good one to sing your heart out to, whether you’re actually feeling it or just kind of making fun.

Photo by: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images