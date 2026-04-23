Kelly Clarkson Has One Request for ‘The Voice’ Winner Alexia Jayy: “Please Don’t Cover My Songs”

Throughout her time on The Voice season 29, Alexia Jayy proved she could sing anything, expertly taking on Adele, Carole King, and Patti LaBelle as she battled it out for the $100,000 prize and record deal. After tallying the viewers’ ballots, The Voice announced Jayy, a 32-year-old soul singer from Irvington, Alabama, as this year’s champion during the April 14 finale. Recently, Jayy stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss her post-Voice plans. While praising her new single, “Rent Free”, the American Idol winner begged Jayy to steer clear of her material in the future.

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“Any song you sing is great,” Clarkson said. “The song is great, but, like, you could sing anything. Please don’t cover my songs.”

As Jayy laughed, the “Since U Been Gone” singer quickly added, “I’m just kidding. I’m totally kidding. I would love for you [to cover my songs]. You would tear them up. I love your voice so much.”

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Champ Alexia Jayy’s First Post-Show Career Move Is Living “Rent Free” in Viewers’ Heads]

In addition to hosting her Emmy-winning daytime TV talk show, Clarkson, 43, also returned to The Voice for her 10th season as a coach, following a three-year hiatus.

Along with fellow season 29 coaches John Legend and Adam Levine, she turned her chair for Alexia Jayy’s epic Blind Audition performance of Carole King’s “You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman”.

Ultimately, however, Jayy chose Levine, giving the Maroon 5 singer his fourth victory since joining the cast as part of the original coaching lineup in 2011.

Will Kelly Clarkson Return to ‘The Voice’?

On the heels of his latest win, Adam Levine has revealed that he will return to his big red chair in the fall for The Voice’s milestone 30th season. As for Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, however, their fates are still up in the air.

After helming The Kelly Clarkson Show since 2019, the three-time Grammy winner announced in February that she is stepping away to spend more time with her family. The show’s seventh season, set to wrap up this fall, will be its last.

While the “Breakaway” singer has not confirmed her status for The Voice season 30, she will also resume her popular Studio Sessions residency in Las Vegas this summer. So it looks like for now, we’ll have to wait and see if she’ll join Levine for another season on the popular NBC show.

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