3 of the Greatest Uses of 1960s Classic Rock Songs in Film

The 1960s were built on the classic rock songs that enjoyed near-constant radio airplay and inclusion in film and television. Creedence Clearwater Revival’s rock ‘n’ roll depicted the atmosphere of the Vietnam War. Sam Cooke’s politically charged R&B single, “A Change Is Gonna Come”, captured the monumental shift of the Civil Rights Movement. And Jefferson Airplane articulated the themes and sentiments of the Flower Power movement.

Videos by American Songwriter

Needless to say, each pivotal movement and event of the 60s had its respective song. When those moments and events are depicted on film, we get to revisit the music that transports us back in time in a matter of seconds. Here are three of the greatest uses of 1960s classic rock songs in film.

‘A Bronx Tale’ & “Come Together” by The Beatles

Getting a Beatles track featured in a movie is an incredibly expensive endeavor that eats up a lot of dollars. However, that didn’t stop Robert De Niro from using The Beatles’ 1960s track, “Come Together”. Not only did he use it, but he used it in arguably the coolest yet violently grotesque scene in A Bronx Tale.

If you’ve seen this film, then you know exactly what scene we are talking about. If you haven’t, don’t worry, we won’t spoil anything. In essence, this song selection is a masterclass in dramatic pacing.

‘Easy Rider’ & “Born To Be Wild” by Steppenwolf

The reason Steppenwolf‘s famous single “Born To Be Wild” is so famous is primarily due to its placement in the Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, and Jack Nicholson film, Easy Rider. Indeed, this is one of the most iconic music and film pairings of all time. Decades later, the movie and song still walk hand-in-hand.

Again, no spoilers, but really, there isn’t much that we can spoil about this artistic partnership. The song perfectly captures the vibes of the movie, the 1960s, and the character portrayed by Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper.

‘Apocalypse Now’ & “The End” by The Doors

Cryptic, dark, dim, dreary, and profetically dismal are the sentimental and aesthetic tones of Francis Ford Coppola’s critically acclaimed fictional 1960s Vietnam War film, Apocalypse Now. One of the many songs that bolster those tones is The Doors‘ 1967 classic, “The End”.

Appearing in the film’s opening sequence, Coppola’s selection of this song achieves exactly what it is seemingly supposed to achieve, which is to set the tone for the next couple of hours of war, crimes against humanity, and psychological disturbance.

Photo by Alan Messer/Shutterstock