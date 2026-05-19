Billy Joel’s Life Is Getting the Biopic Treatment With ‘Billy & Me’

The story of Billy Joel’s life and career is coming to the big screen. John Ottman has been tapped to direct Billy & Me, a feature film chronicling Joel’s formative years, Variety reported.

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The film will be told from Irwin Mazur’s perspective, according to the outlet. The manager discovered Joel in 1966, signed him in 1970, and remained with him until his 1972 Columbia Records deal.

Notably, all of that took place before the 1973 release of Joel’s breakthrough single, “Piano Man.”

“I’m really proud of the development work Adam Ripp and I did to shape Billy & Me into both a deeply emotional and fun story,” Ottman told the outlet. “This is the formative years of Billy and his relationship with Irwin Mazur, the man who recognized Billy’s amazing talent even before Billy did himself.”

“Sure, the long hair, cigarette smoke and authentic look of the period turns me on as a film-maker, but what truly drew me to the material was the humanity at its core,” Ottman added. “It’s funny, heartbreaking, and ultimately very inspiring.”

What to Know About Billy Joel Biopic Billy & Me

The project has secured both Mazur’s life rights, as well as those of Jon Small, the outlet reported. The drummer and video director will serve as a consultant, co-executive producer, and second unit director on the film, according to Variety.

In a statement, Small said the film is “the most honest, heartfelt, and authentic portrayal” of his longtime pal. He added that the project is “grounded in truth, shaped with care, and built with the insight of people who genuinely know and love Billy.”

“As someone who was there from the very beginning, I can say this script captures not just the music, but the friendships, struggles, humor, and creative spark that defined those years,” Small said. “Too often, stories about artists get lost in exaggeration or myth-making. Billy & Me reflects the real history with integrity and respect. I first met Billy when he was 16 years old. After reading the script, I felt the filmmakers truly understood who he was before the world knew his name.”

Per the outlet, casting is currently underway. Filming, the outlet reported, will take place this fall in both New York and Winnipeg.

Joel has yet to speak out about the project. The news of the film follows the July release of And So It Goes, a two-part documentary on the singer.

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