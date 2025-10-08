‘The Voice’: Where the Season 28 Teams Stand After the Blind Auditions

The Blind Auditions have officially concluded on Season 28 of The Voice! On the Oct. 7 episode of the show, coaches Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg filled their teams.

Going into the Battle Round, the field has been narrowed down to 48 singers. Keep reading to see the 12 contestants that made each team.

Team Michael Bublé

Aarik Duncan, 38, from Raleigh, North Carolina

Austin Gilbert, 25, from Eugene, Oregon

Carly Harvey, 39, from Washington D.C.

Elias Gomez, 29, from Cincinnati, Ohio

Jazz McKenzie, 31, from Birmingham, Alabama

Lucas Beltran, 19, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Marty O’Reilly, 36, from Sonoma, California

Max Chambers, 14, from Shreveport, Louisiana

Max Cooper III, 23, from Kansas City, Kansas

Rob Cole, 34, from Pembroke, North Carolina

Teo Ramdel, 34, from Tijuana, Mexico

Trinity, 25, from Connecticut

Team Reba McEntire

Aaron Nichols, 37, from Nashville, Tennessee

Aubrey Nicole, 19, from Littlestown, Pennsylvania

Conrad Khalil, 28, from Newark, New Jersey

Cori Kennedy, 28, from Kasson, Minnesota

Daron Lameek, 35, from Queens, New York

Letter to Elise (duo) from Buffalo, New York

Leyton Robinson, 23, from Rogers, Arkansas

Manny Costello, 28, from Athens, Georgia

Peyton Kyle, 26, from Tampa, Florida

Ryan Mitchell, 25, from Los Angeles, California

Shan Scott, 28, from Highland Falls, New York

Vinya Chhabra, 14, from East Brunswick, New Jersey

Team Niall Horan

Aiden Ross, 20, from College Station, Texas

Alex Brown, 26, from New Hope, Alabama

Ava Nat, 18, from Garden City, New York

Camille Tredoux, 26, from Johannesburg, South Africa

Carolina Rodriguez, 19, from Miami, Florida

DEK of Hearts (trio) from Nashville, Tennessee

Dustin Dale Gaspard, 33, from Cow Island, Louisiana

Jack Austin, 21, from Battle Creek, Michigan

Kayleigh Clark, 20, from Sumrall, Mississippi

Kirbi, 24, from Florence, Alabama

Liam von Elbe, 30, from Plattsburgh, New York

Revel Day, 31, from Altadena, California

Team Snoop Dogg

Emmanuel Rey, 27, from Inglewood, California

Jerrell Melton, 29, from Fayetteville, Georgia

Kanard Thomas, 35, from Columbus, Georgia

Kenny Iko, 35, from Washington, D.C.

Lauren Anderson, 40, from Oak Park, Illinois

Makenzie Phipps, 23, from Bluefield, Virginia

Mindy Miller, 35, from Damascus, Maryland

Natalia Albertini, 24, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Ralph Edwards, 30, from Fresno, California

Sadie Dahl, 19, from Draper, Utah

Toni Lorene, 28, from Houston, Texas

Yoshihanaa, 36, from Sanford, Florida

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC