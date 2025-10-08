‘The Voice’: Where the Season 28 Teams Stand After the Blind Auditions

The Blind Auditions have officially concluded on Season 28 of The Voice! On the Oct. 7 episode of the show, coaches Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg filled their teams.
Going into the Battle Round, the field has been narrowed down to 48 singers. Keep reading to see the 12 contestants that made each team.
Team Michael Bublé
Aarik Duncan, 38, from Raleigh, North Carolina
Austin Gilbert, 25, from Eugene, Oregon
Carly Harvey, 39, from Washington D.C.
Elias Gomez, 29, from Cincinnati, Ohio
Jazz McKenzie, 31, from Birmingham, Alabama
Lucas Beltran, 19, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Marty O’Reilly, 36, from Sonoma, California
Max Chambers, 14, from Shreveport, Louisiana
Max Cooper III, 23, from Kansas City, Kansas
Rob Cole, 34, from Pembroke, North Carolina
Teo Ramdel, 34, from Tijuana, Mexico
Trinity, 25, from Connecticut
Team Reba McEntire
Aaron Nichols, 37, from Nashville, Tennessee
Aubrey Nicole, 19, from Littlestown, Pennsylvania
Conrad Khalil, 28, from Newark, New Jersey
Cori Kennedy, 28, from Kasson, Minnesota
Daron Lameek, 35, from Queens, New York
Letter to Elise (duo) from Buffalo, New York
Leyton Robinson, 23, from Rogers, Arkansas
Manny Costello, 28, from Athens, Georgia
Peyton Kyle, 26, from Tampa, Florida
Ryan Mitchell, 25, from Los Angeles, California
Shan Scott, 28, from Highland Falls, New York
Vinya Chhabra, 14, from East Brunswick, New Jersey
Team Niall Horan
Aiden Ross, 20, from College Station, Texas
Alex Brown, 26, from New Hope, Alabama
Ava Nat, 18, from Garden City, New York
Camille Tredoux, 26, from Johannesburg, South Africa
Carolina Rodriguez, 19, from Miami, Florida
DEK of Hearts (trio) from Nashville, Tennessee
Dustin Dale Gaspard, 33, from Cow Island, Louisiana
Jack Austin, 21, from Battle Creek, Michigan
Kayleigh Clark, 20, from Sumrall, Mississippi
Kirbi, 24, from Florence, Alabama
Liam von Elbe, 30, from Plattsburgh, New York
Revel Day, 31, from Altadena, California
Team Snoop Dogg
Emmanuel Rey, 27, from Inglewood, California
Jerrell Melton, 29, from Fayetteville, Georgia
Kanard Thomas, 35, from Columbus, Georgia
Kenny Iko, 35, from Washington, D.C.
Lauren Anderson, 40, from Oak Park, Illinois
Makenzie Phipps, 23, from Bluefield, Virginia
Mindy Miller, 35, from Damascus, Maryland
Natalia Albertini, 24, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey
Ralph Edwards, 30, from Fresno, California
Sadie Dahl, 19, from Draper, Utah
Toni Lorene, 28, from Houston, Texas
Yoshihanaa, 36, from Sanford, Florida
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.
Photo by Trae Patton/NBC
