3 of the Greatest Uses of Grunge Rock Songs in Film

How awesome is it when you’re watching a new movie that you already think is good, only to have it get better when it uses one of your favorite songs? Well, to each their own, but we think it calls for an ecstatic musical and cinematic nerd-out. That being so, if you’re looking to have an ecstatic musical and cinematic nerd-out, then these are three of the greatest uses of grunge rock songs in film.

Videos by American Songwriter

‘The Batman’ & “Something In The Way” by Nirvana

When the trailer for Robert Pattinson’s The Batman dropped three years ago, the world of film lovers went crazy. Of course, they went crazy because it was the first Batman movie made since Christopher Nolan’s iconic trilogy. However, what also juiced up the anticipation was the background song—Nirvana‘s “Something In The Way”.

If you haven’t seen the film, then we won’t spoil where and when the song plays. Just know that it comes at the perfect time, and in totality, Cobain’s gloomy lyrics, tempo, and vocals perfectly capture the dark and seedy underbelly that Batman and Gotham are.

‘Big Fish’ & “Man Of The Hour” by Pearl Jam

The 2002 fantasy/adventure film Big Fish tells the epic tale of a man who recounts his whole life to his son while on his deathbed. It’s heartfelt, gripping, sentimental, and ultimately, a film that teaches you the importance of living a full life. We won’t burden and ruin the movie for you by providing more synopsis. Though, if you haven’t seen this film, it is a must-watch.

Thanks to the epic journey, the director and his team knew that they had to close the film out with a song that captured the essence of Ewan McGregor’s character, and consequently, the essence of the film. The song they settled on was Pearl Jam‘s “Man Of The Hour”, which they wrote for the film.

‘Terminator Salvation’ & “Here Comes The Rooster” by Alice In Chains

Unlike the previous movies we picked, Alice In Chains‘ presence in the 2009 Christian Bale film, Terminator Salvation, isn’t a massive one. Rather, it’s brief, and it merely features their iconic hit song “Here Comes The Rooster”.

Again, we won’t spoil anything, but the film’s use of the grunge single is both a nod to the world that the machines have taken and a background track for an epic fight. We’ll leave it at that, but remember, if you watch this film and hear this song, broken metal and lifted spirits will follow.

Photo by Andre Csillag/Shutterstock