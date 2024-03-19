3 of the Least Loved Beatles Songs

With the Beatles being the musical giants that they are, few people focus on the times when they’ve fallen flat. Though their low moments couldn’t possibly compare to their many high points, the three songs below are among the least loved Beatles songs–at least those evidenced by low streaming stats.

1. “Honey Don’t”

We will admit that we love any song that allows Ringo Starr to shine for a moment. Though he has far more famous bouts behind the microphone, this cover of a Carl Perkins song has its charms. Starr does a bang-up job toe-tapping his way through this snappy track. Though, it’s not surprising that this song has more or less fallen beneath the cracks. It’s not particularly memorable.

Well, how come you say you will when you won’t?

Say you do, baby, when you don’t

Let me know, honey, how you feel

Tell the truth now, is love real?

2. “Slow Down”

It seems John Lennon and Paul McCartney were right to try and pen their own tunes. Their covers–like this one of a Larry Williams song–have the tendency to fall flat. Similarly to “Honey, Don’t,” “Slow Down” feels a little run-of-the-mill. It feels as though any early rock outfit could’ve recorded this song and earned moderate success.

Slow down

Baby, now you’re moving way too fast

You gotta gimme little lovin’, gimme little lovin’

Ow! If you want our love to last

3. “Matchbox”

Last on our list is another Carl Perkins tune, “Matchbox.” Starr also takes over lead vocals on this track, doing a similarly impactful job as his performance on “Honey, Don’t.” The Beatles did many rockabilly songs. This one doesn’t stand out from the pack.

I said I’m sittin’ here watchin’

Matchbox hole in my clothes

I said I’m sittin’ here wonderin’

Matchbox hole in my clothes

I ain’t got no matches but I sure

Got a long way to go

