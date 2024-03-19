Riley Strain’s Stepfather Says Missing Student Visited Other Country Stars’ Bars Before Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge

Twenty-two-year-old Riley Strain went missing on March 8 after leaving Luke Bryan’s bar in Nashville. Since then, the Nashville Metro Police as well as Strain’s friends and family have been looking for him. However, he hasn’t been seen since leaving the bar. Recently, his stepfather shed a little more light on Strain’s night out in Music City

Strain’s stepfather Chris Whiteid recently said that the college student visited two other bars before entering Bryan’s 32 Bridge. He said that Strain FaceTimed his mother and told her that he had visited Garth Brooks’ new Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk as well as Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa. As far as anyone knows, 32 Bridge was Strain’s last stop of the night. Bar staff asked him to leave due to his conduct. However, they have not given any details on what he did to get eighty-sixed.

Whiteid said that he heard the FaceTime call and Strain didn’t sound intoxicated. He wonders if his stepson was drugged while taking a tour of country stars’ bars. “He didn’t even sound like he had been drinking a lot. I’ve done a fair amount of drinking in my life, and I still question whether it was alcohol or something else,” he said.

Details on Riley Strain’s Removal from Luke Bryan’s Bar

Over the weekend, 32 Bridge staff made a post about Strain’s disappearance and conduct at the bar. “During Riley’s visit to Luke’s 32 Bridge, our records show he purchased and was served one alcoholic beverage and two waters,” the post read. “At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of the building,” staff added.

According to the post, a member of Strain’s party followed him down the stairs to the exit. However, they didn’t leave with him. Instead, they returned to the bar.

Last week, Bryan shared information about Strain’s disappearance on social media, hoping his followers could give information. “Y’all this is scary,” he wrote in the post. “Praying for his safe return.”

